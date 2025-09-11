 GST Exemption: Will Milk Get Costlier Or Not From September 22? Here Is The Revised Rate Card
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGST Exemption: Will Milk Get Costlier Or Not From September 22? Here Is The Revised Rate Card

GST Exemption: Will Milk Get Costlier Or Not From September 22? Here Is The Revised Rate Card

The GST exemption will lower milk prices by Rs 3 to 4 per litre, aiding families in accessing quality milk more affordably through direct consumer savings.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 05:20 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Milk Adulteration Racket In Dahisar, 488 Litres Seized | Representative image

New Delhi: The GST exemption aims to reduce the cost of milk as prices increase, assisting families in purchasing quality milk more affordably. Eliminating the 5% tax will result in direct savings for consumers.

Once GST is eliminated, the price of milk is expected to decrease by approximately Rs 3 to 4 per litre. Prices for popular milk brands may decrease shortly, providing families with some immediate help.

This exemption aims to lower the cost of milk, a necessity, as prices increase. Eliminating the 5% tax will result in immediate savings for everyday consumers.

Without GST, certain milk prices might decrease by Rs 3 to 4 per litre. For instance, Amul UHT milk could become less expensive, while Mother Dairy’s full cream milk may priced at approximately Rs 65 to Rs 66.

FPJ Shorts
JioBlackRock To Launch First Active Equity Fund On September 23, 3–4 More In Pipeline
JioBlackRock To Launch First Active Equity Fund On September 23, 3–4 More In Pipeline
'I am Alive, Unhurt': Delhi Woman Who Crashed New Thar Out Of Mahindra Showroom, Slams Fake Death Reports - VIDEO
'I am Alive, Unhurt': Delhi Woman Who Crashed New Thar Out Of Mahindra Showroom, Slams Fake Death Reports - VIDEO
‘I Must Have Done A Lot Of Good Karmas…’: Kartik Aaryan’s Deaf & Mute Fan Travels From Varasani To Meet Him; Actor Pens Heartfelt Note – Watch Video
‘I Must Have Done A Lot Of Good Karmas…’: Kartik Aaryan’s Deaf & Mute Fan Travels From Varasani To Meet Him; Actor Pens Heartfelt Note – Watch Video
VIDEO: 'Over 25,000 Mumbai Buildings Without OC To Be Regularised Under New Policy,' Says Minister Ashish Shelar
VIDEO: 'Over 25,000 Mumbai Buildings Without OC To Be Regularised Under New Policy,' Says Minister Ashish Shelar

Anticipated Price Changes

Mother Dairy Full Cream: Reduced from Rs 69 to Rs 65-66 Mother Dairy Toned Milk: Decreased from Rs 57 to Rs 55-56 Mother Dairy Buffalo Milk: Lowered from Rs 74 to Rs 71 Mother Dairy Cow Milk: Cut from Rs 59 to Rs 56-57

These revised GST rates will take effect on September 22, 2025. After this date, the prices for all packaged milk products, including those from Amul and Mother Dairy, will be adjusted to the new GST-free rates, leading to a notable decrease in market milk prices.

Read Also
'Truly A Diwali Bumper-Bonanza For Traders And Consumers': FRTWA President Viren Shah Welcomes GST...
article-image

Amul states that the GST on packaged milk is currently zero, so prices will not decrease. As reported by news agency ANI, Jayen Mehta, the Managing Director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), stated, “The prices of fresh pouch milk remain unchanged since the GST on it has consistently been zero.” He mentioned that the government has cut the GST on ultra-high temperature (UHT) milk from 5% to 0%, indicating that only UHT milk will see a price drop beginning September 22.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I am Alive, Unhurt': Delhi Woman Who Crashed New Thar Out Of Mahindra Showroom, Slams Fake Death...

'I am Alive, Unhurt': Delhi Woman Who Crashed New Thar Out Of Mahindra Showroom, Slams Fake Death...

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Slams Karnataka Govt Over Shivajinagar Metro Renaming, Calls It...

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Slams Karnataka Govt Over Shivajinagar Metro Renaming, Calls It...

GST Exemption: Will Milk Get Costlier Or Not From September 22? Here Is The Revised Rate Card

GST Exemption: Will Milk Get Costlier Or Not From September 22? Here Is The Revised Rate Card

Punjab Police Bust Cross-Border Arms Module In Amritsar, Six Arrested With Weapons And ₹5.75 Lakh...

Punjab Police Bust Cross-Border Arms Module In Amritsar, Six Arrested With Weapons And ₹5.75 Lakh...

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Flags-Off 'Samudra Pradakshina', World's First All-Women Sailing...

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Flags-Off 'Samudra Pradakshina', World's First All-Women Sailing...