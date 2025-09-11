GST Exemption: Will Milk Get Costlier Or Not From September 22? Here Is The Revised Rate Card

Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Milk Adulteration Racket In Dahisar, 488 Litres Seized | Representative image

New Delhi: The GST exemption aims to reduce the cost of milk as prices increase, assisting families in purchasing quality milk more affordably. Eliminating the 5% tax will result in direct savings for consumers.

Once GST is eliminated, the price of milk is expected to decrease by approximately Rs 3 to 4 per litre. Prices for popular milk brands may decrease shortly, providing families with some immediate help.

Without GST, certain milk prices might decrease by Rs 3 to 4 per litre. For instance, Amul UHT milk could become less expensive, while Mother Dairy’s full cream milk may priced at approximately Rs 65 to Rs 66.

Anticipated Price Changes

Mother Dairy Full Cream: Reduced from Rs 69 to Rs 65-66 Mother Dairy Toned Milk: Decreased from Rs 57 to Rs 55-56 Mother Dairy Buffalo Milk: Lowered from Rs 74 to Rs 71 Mother Dairy Cow Milk: Cut from Rs 59 to Rs 56-57

These revised GST rates will take effect on September 22, 2025. After this date, the prices for all packaged milk products, including those from Amul and Mother Dairy, will be adjusted to the new GST-free rates, leading to a notable decrease in market milk prices.

Amul states that the GST on packaged milk is currently zero, so prices will not decrease. As reported by news agency ANI, Jayen Mehta, the Managing Director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), stated, “The prices of fresh pouch milk remain unchanged since the GST on it has consistently been zero.” He mentioned that the government has cut the GST on ultra-high temperature (UHT) milk from 5% to 0%, indicating that only UHT milk will see a price drop beginning September 22.