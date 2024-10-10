Maharashtra & Jharkhand Assembly Elections: ECI Seeks 23 IAS, IPS From Chhattisgarh

ECI | Photo: Representative Image

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Amid preparations for the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, 21 IAS officers and two IPS officers from Chhattisgarh have been called by the Election Commission to conduct the election process in a better way. The Election Commission has sent a call to 21 IAS officers of Chhattisgarh, which also includes 6 women IAS.

These officers have been asked to report to Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on October 16, where they will undergo training. Besides this, the Election Commission can also announce the election schedule of these states by next week.

The 21 officers whose names have been finalized for election duty are not aware whether they will have to hold the front in Maharashtra or Jharkhand. It is being told that during the training on October 16, these officers will be intimated which officer will go to which state.

Among the 21 officers who have been summoned by the Election Commission are R. Prasanna, Bhuvnesh Yadav, CR Prasanna, Janak Prakash Pathak, Shammi Abidi, Shikha Rajput Tiwari, KD Kunjam, Kiran Kaushal, PS Elma, Saransh Mittar, Jitendra Kumar Shukla, Abhijeet Singh, Divya Umesh Mishra, Iffat Ara, Pushpa Sahu, Ritesh Kumar Aggarwal, Taran Prakash Sinha, Jagdish Sonkar, Rajendra Kumar, Kuldeep Sharma and Kundan Kumar.

The Commission has put not only IAS but also two IPS officers from Chhattisgarh on election duty in Jharkhand and Maharashtra. These IPS officers include Prashant Kumar Thakur and Bhojram Patel.