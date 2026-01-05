 Saurabh Dwivedi Quits Lallantop After 12 Years; Kuldeep Mishra To Lead Editorial
Journalist Saurabh Dwivedi has resigned from India Today Group Digital after a 12-year stint. The founding editor of Lallantop announced his exit on X, saying he will take a leisure break before deciding his next move. Kuldeep Mishra will head Lallantop’s editorial team, while Rajat Sain will lead production.

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 10:09 PM IST
Saurabh Dwivedi | X/@saurabhtop

New Delhi: Journalist Saurabh Dwivedi, founding editor of Lallantop and India Today Hindi, has quit India Today Group Digital after 12 years. Following Dwivedi’s exit, Kuldeep Mishra will take full charge of Lallantop’s editorial team, while Rajat Sain will lead the production team. Both are part of Lallantop’s founding team.

"Thank you, @TheLallantop for identity, lessons, and courage.And best wishes for the future. My association here comes to an end. I will introspect, take a leisure break and then talk about the resolve to move forward. You all have also taught me many things. Thank you," Dwivedi said in a post on X.

Senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai also reacted to Dwivedi’s post on X. "We will all miss you @saurabhtop and I will miss you even more. For me,Neta Nagri will always remain a special show . And @TheLallantop a real trend setter. Hopefully our paths will cross again. Good luck and god bless!"

Dwivedi joined the India Today Group as a Features Editor at aajtak.in under its Mediaplex initiative. Over the years, he emerged as one of the group’s most prominent homegrown editorial leaders.

As the founding editor of Lallantop, he played a pivotal role in shaping the digital platform’s distinct editorial voice and expanding its reach among young, Hindi-speaking audiences, particularly in India’s Hindi heartland.

