Maharashtra Government Launches ₹90 Crore Digital Publicity Tender Amid Upcoming Assembly Elections

Mantralaya building | File

Mumbai: The government has issued a tender worth Rs 90 crore to publicise its schemes via digital media, and introduced a slew of schemes to grab the attention of the voters. With the assembly election code of conduct expected to come into effect soon, the government is keen to announce various welfare schemes.

About The ₹90 Crore Tender

The Rs 90 crore tender for digital publicity has drawn significant criticism from the opposition. NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil accused the Mahayuti government of spending nearly Rs 1,500 crore on publicity so far. Patil said this money could have been used to help farmers, youth, and underprivileged students. He also pointed out that the latest tender was for digital publicity, which is meant to last only for a few days, further adding to the already significant expenditure on publicity.

“This government tender is aimed at promoting and publicising government schemes on social media, including websites, e-papers, news apps, social apps, OTT platforms, banners, video ads, caller ID apps, public screens, and WhatsApp video messages,” he said.

About The New Schemes Introduced

Among the new schemes introduced is one under which families holding Antyodaya ration cards will receive one sari woven on power looms every year through the textile department. The government plans to spend Rs 96 crore on this scheme, and an official government order has been issued.

The Maharashtra State Powerloom Corporation Limited, Navi Mumbai, has been appointed as the nodal agency for this scheme. The distribution of saris to beneficiaries is done through fair price shops under the state’s public distribution system. The expenses incurred for the production, transportation, advertisement, publicity, storage, and labour related to these saris will be borne by the state government and paid to the Maharashtra State Powerloom Corporation. The responsibility for settling payments lies with the corporation.