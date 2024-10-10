Ratan Tata Passes Away In Mumbai: 'He Exemplified Ethical Leadership,' Says Delhi CM Atishi In Heartfelt Tribute

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi expresses deep sorrow over the passing of Ratan Tata, recognising his profound impact on philanthropy and ethical business practices | File Photo

New Delhi, October 10: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi offered her condolences to the family of Industrilist Ratan Tata who passed away on Wednesday evening.

In a post on X, CM Atishi said, "I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Ratan Tata ji. He exemplified ethical leadership, always placing the welfare of the country and its people above all else. His kindness, humility, and passion for making a difference will be remembered forever."

"My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come," she added.

Businessman-philanthropist Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, passed away on Wednesday evening.

Paying their tribute to the veteran industralist in a post on X, the Aam Admi Party (AAP) said, "Om Shanti. The demise of the country's famous industrialist Ratan Tata ji is a very sad moment for the country. May God give a place to Ratan Tata ji's soul in his holy feet."

Tata, born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, is the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India. He was the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012.

He was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.