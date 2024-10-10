Ratan Tata Passes Away In Mumbai: From Sundar Pichai To Anand Mahindra, Business Fraternity Expresses Grief Over The Loss Of 'Titan'

Business Fraternity Expresses Grief Over The Loss Of 'Titan' | X

Mumbai: In an overwhelming wave of shock and sorrow, the Indian business fraternity mourns the loss of Ratan Tata, one of the country's most respected and beloved industrialists. The 86-year-old stalwart passed away on Wednesday night at a Mumbai hospital due to age-related ailments, leaving behind a legacy that has reshaped the landscape of Indian business and philanthropy.

Business Leaders pay Tributes

Expressing their grief over the major to the business sector, the business giants mourned the loss of the 'Titan' of the industry.

Gautam Adani, Adani Group Chairman, expressed his condolences and said, "India has lost a giant, a visionary who redefined modern India's path. Ratan Tata wasn’t just a business leader - he embodied the spirit of India with integrity, compassion and an unwavering commitment to the greater good. Legends like him never fade away. Om Shanti."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Anand Mahindra also took to his official social media and said, "I am unable to accept the absence of Ratan Tata. India’s economy stands on the cusp of a historic leap forward. And Ratan’s life and work have had much to do with our being in this position. Hence, his mentorship and guidance at this point in time would have been invaluable. With him gone, all we can do is to commit to emulating his example. Because he was a businessman for whom financial wealth and success was most useful when it was put to the service of the global community. Goodbye and Godspeed, Mr. T You will not be forgotten. Because Legends never die… Om Shanti."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sundar Pichai, Google CEO, said in his tweet, "My last meeting with Ratan Tata at Google, we talked about the progress of Waymo and his vision was inspiring to hear. He leaves an extraordinary business and philanthropic legacy and was instrumental in mentoring and developing the modern business leadership in India. He deeply cared about making India better. Deep condolences to his loved ones and Rest in Peace Shri Ratan Tata Ji."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mukesh Ambani also expressed grief and said, "It is a very sad day for India and India Inc. Ratan Tata's passing away is a big loss, not just to the Tata Group, but to every Indian. At a personal level, the passing of Ratan Tata has filled me with immense grief as I lost a dear friend. Each of my numerous interactions with him left me inspired and energised and enhanced my respect for the nobility of his character and the fine human values he embodied. Ratan Tata was a visionary industrialist and a philanthropist, who always strove for society's greater good. With the demise of Mr Ratan Tata, India has lost one of her most illustrious and kind-hearted sons. Mr Tata took India to the world and brought the best of the world to Bharat. He institutionalised the House of Tata and made it an international enterprise growing the Tata group over 70 times since the time he took over as Chairman in 1991. On behalf of Reliance, Nita and the Ambani family, I send my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved members of the Tata family and the entire Tata Group. Ratan, you will always remain in my heart. Om Shanti."

Harsh Goenka was the first to share the news of passing away of Ratan Tata on social media. He tweeted, "The clock has stopped ticking. The Titan passes away. #RatanTata was a beacon of integrity, ethical leadership and philanthropy, who has imprinted an indelible mark on the world of business and beyond. He will forever soar high in our memories. R.I.P."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A 'Titan' Of Industry

Ratan Tata, who served as the Chairman of Tata Sons, was known for his visionary leadership that took the Tata Group to new heights, expanding its global footprint and diversifying into multiple sectors including steel, automobiles, and technology. Under his stewardship, the group earned a reputation for upholding high ethical standards and corporate responsibility, making Tata not just a corporate giant but a trusted name in households across India.

Ratan Tata was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital for age-related ailments and was shifted to the ICU after his health deteriorated. The news of the passing away of the business legend came to the fore on Wednesday night.