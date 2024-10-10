Ratan Tata Passes Away At 86: PM Narendra Modi Mourns Death Of The 'Visionary Business Leader'

PM Narendra Modi Mourns Death Of The 'Visionary Business Leader' | X

Mumbai: The entire nation went into shock after the news of the passing of one of the country's most beloved business personalities on Wednesday night. Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Group, passed away at a Mumbai hospital at the age of 86 due to age-related ailments. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over Ratan Tata's death and also expressed his gratitude for the business leader’s contributions to the country's development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official social media account and mourned the death of Ratan Tata. PM Narendra Modi said, "Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better."

He also said, "My mind is filled with countless interactions with Shri Ratan Tata Ji. I would meet him frequently in Gujarat when I was the CM. We would exchange views on diverse issues. I found his perspectives very enriching. These interactions continued when I came to Delhi. Extremely pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti."

He further said, "One of the most unique aspects of Shri Ratan Tata Ji was his passion towards dreaming big and giving back. He was at the forefront of championing causes like education, healthcare, sanitation, animal welfare to name a few."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ratan Tata was admitted in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital for age related ailments and there were reports that he was shifted to ICU after his health deteriorated. Chairman of RPG Enterprise Harsh Goenka also expressed his condolences and shared the news of passing away of the business conglomerate.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He said, "The clock has stopped ticking. The Titan passes away. #RatanTata was a beacon of integrity, ethical leadership and philanthropy, who has imprinted an indelible mark on the world of business and beyond. He will forever soar high in our memories. R.I.P."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed his condolences on the demise of Ratan Tata. He said, "Saddened by the passing away of Shri Ratan Tata. He was a Titan of the Indian industry known for his monumental contributions to our economy, trade and industry. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace."