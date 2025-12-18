 Amber Enterprises To Invest ₹500 Crore In Punjab's R&D Centre
Amber Enterprises To Invest ₹500 Crore In Punjab's R&D Centre

Amber Enterprises will invest Rs 500 crore to set up a research and development centre in Rajpura, Punjab, Industry Minister Sanjeev Arora said. The centre will be developed in two phases and employ 500 engineers initially. It will focus on HVAC research and design, with construction expected to begin early this year and approvals promised within 15 days.

Chandigarh: Amber Enterprises will set up a research and development centre with an outlay of Rs 500 crore in Rajpura, Punjab Industry Minister Sanjeev Arora said on Thursday. Speaking to the media here, Arora said Amber Enterprises manufactures air conditioners for various companies. The group, having a turnover of Rs 10,000 crore, will set up a new research and development centre in Rajpura at an investment of Rs 500 crore, he added.

Arora said the government has assured that necessary approvals will be given within 15 days of filing an application for this project. Amber Enterprises Chief Executive Officer Jasbir Singh said the company already has a plant in Rajpura. "We are happy to announce that a research and development centre will be set up in Rajpura. It will come up in two phases. We will invest a total sum of Rs 500 crore. The construction work of this project will commence in January or February this year," he said.

"In phase 1, there will be a recruitment of 500 engineers. We will be carrying out research and design development for the heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) work being done for different brands," Singh noted. He said the Rajpura facility will be one of India's best design centres.

