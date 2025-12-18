 RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group Announces ₹15,800 Crore Investment Plan For West Bengal
RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group Announces ₹15,800 Crore Investment Plan For West Bengal

RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group chairman Sanjiv Goenka announced a Rs 15,800 crore investment plan in West Bengal, focusing on energy, education and healthcare. The proposal includes a Rs 12,000 crore, 5,000 MWh energy storage project aimed at supplying 50 percent renewable power to Kolkata. Additional investments will expand educational capacity and build a state of the art hospital by 2027.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 02:22 PM IST
Kolkata: Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, on Thursday announced a capital expenditure plan totalling Rs 15,800 crore aimed at bolstering infrastructure across energy, education, and healthcare sectors in West Bengal.

Addressing the Business and Industry Conclave 2025, here he praised the "decisive leadership" of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, which facilitates rapid investment, and said his group has invested Rs 26,500 crore in the past years of her leadership. The cornerstone of the proposed investment is a revolutionary energy project—a massive 5,000 megawatt hours (MWh) storage facility at a cost of Rs 12,000 crore, Goenka said.

When combined with ongoing investments in distribution, the total proposed capital outlay by the group stands at Rs 15,800 crores. Goenka emphasised that this massive commitment is only possible due to the guidance and leadership of the chief minister, citing her decisiveness and speed as key factors enabling the ambitious plan.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

