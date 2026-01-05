 ₹1,464 Crore Fake Invoice Racket Busted, 4 Arrested In Tamil Nadu & Karnataka
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia₹1,464 Crore Fake Invoice Racket Busted, 4 Arrested In Tamil Nadu & Karnataka

₹1,464 Crore Fake Invoice Racket Busted, 4 Arrested In Tamil Nadu & Karnataka

The Commercial Taxes Enforcement Wing (South) busted a ₹1,464 crore inter-state fake invoice racket, arresting four people. Two brothers from Tamil Nadu and two others from Bengaluru floated multiple shell companies, faking transactions of cement, steel, and other materials to wrongfully claim Input Tax Credit.

Vinay Madhava GowdaUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 09:46 PM IST
article-image
₹1,464 Crore Fake Invoice Racket Busted, 4 Arrested In Tamil Nadu & Karnataka | Representational Image

Bengaluru: The Commercial Taxes Department Enforcement Wing (South Wing) has busted a massive inter-state fake invoice racket involving ₹ 1,464 crore and arrested four persons in this connection.

The arrested include two brothers from Tamil Nadu -- Obraz Ahmed and Nafiz Ahmed, who floated several fake firms including Trion Traders, Wonder Traders, Royal Traders and Galaxy Enterprises, were arrested from Pernampattu, while two others -- Eddala Pratap and Revati, who floated shell entities called Power Steel and Cements, PR Constructions, SV Traders and SRS Cement and Steel Traders were arrested from Bengaluru.

According to the Commercial Taxes officials, the four had generated fake inward and outward supply transactions using forged and fabricated documents, resulting in wrongful availment and transfer of Input Tax Credit (ITC) without any actual movement of goods. The four had shown that they were dealing with material like cement, iron and steel and other building material across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Read Also
Karnataka Govt Deletes Survey From Websites Showing 94% Trust In EVMs
article-image

On a tip off, the Enforcement Wing conducted coordinated searches and seized operations simultaneously at multiple locations in Bengaluru, Chennai, Vellur and Pernampattu. During the raids, the officials confiscated 24 mobile phones, 51 SIM cards, two pen drives, bank statements and several rubber stamps belonging to different business entities.

FPJ Shorts
Premier League, Newcastle United Condemn 'Disgusting' Racist Abuse Against Joe Willock On Instagram
Premier League, Newcastle United Condemn 'Disgusting' Racist Abuse Against Joe Willock On Instagram
Mahadev & Sons X (Twitter) Review: 'Such A Solid First Episode'; Shakti Anand, Sneha Wagh, Manasi Salvi Starrer Impresses Netizens
Mahadev & Sons X (Twitter) Review: 'Such A Solid First Episode'; Shakti Anand, Sneha Wagh, Manasi Salvi Starrer Impresses Netizens
Panvel Municipal Corporation Organises Grand Cycle Rally To Boost Voter Awareness Ahead Civic Elections 2026
Panvel Municipal Corporation Organises Grand Cycle Rally To Boost Voter Awareness Ahead Civic Elections 2026
'Congress Will Be Key To Mayor’s Post In BMC, Party’s Strength In Mumbai Set To Rise Sharply': Harshwardhan Sapkal
'Congress Will Be Key To Mayor’s Post In BMC, Party’s Strength In Mumbai Set To Rise Sharply': Harshwardhan Sapkal

All the four were produced before Bengaluru Special Court for Economic Offences and have been remanded to judicial custody.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: TMC Supporters Raise ‘Go Back’ Slogans During Humayun Kabir’s Brigade Ground Visit

VIDEO: TMC Supporters Raise ‘Go Back’ Slogans During Humayun Kabir’s Brigade Ground Visit

Saurabh Dwivedi Quits Lallantop After 12 Years; Kuldeep Mishra To Lead Editorial

Saurabh Dwivedi Quits Lallantop After 12 Years; Kuldeep Mishra To Lead Editorial

Haryana News: Interstate Criminal With ₹1 Lakh Bounty Nabbed After Encounter | VIDEO

Haryana News: Interstate Criminal With ₹1 Lakh Bounty Nabbed After Encounter | VIDEO

₹1,464 Crore Fake Invoice Racket Busted, 4 Arrested In Tamil Nadu & Karnataka

₹1,464 Crore Fake Invoice Racket Busted, 4 Arrested In Tamil Nadu & Karnataka

Uttar Pradesh News: ₹1 Lakh Bounty Criminal Killed In Sultanpur Encounter, 15th Police Action In...

Uttar Pradesh News: ₹1 Lakh Bounty Criminal Killed In Sultanpur Encounter, 15th Police Action In...