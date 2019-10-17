Maharashtra Election 2019 - Andheri West Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Andheri West Assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra. Located in Mumbai Suburban district, the assembly constituency of Andheri West belongs to Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2014, Andheri West Assembly had 46 percent voter turnout. The seat has been occupied by BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) candidate Ameet Bhaskar Satam. Earlier it was occupied by INC (Indian National Congress) candidate, Ashok Bhau Jadhav.

Ashok Bhau Jadhav will be contesting this year as well. Other prominent faces to contest from Andheri West Assembly are Ameet Bhaskar Satam of BJP, Narayanan Keshav Kidappil of Communist Party of India (Marxist), and Kishor of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

Full list of candidates for Andheri West assembly who will contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019:

SANTOSH NATRAJ JANGAM- INDEPENDENT

AMEET BHASKAR SATAM- Bharatiya Janata Party

ASHOK BHAU JADHAV- Indian National Congress

ARIF MOINUDDIN SHAIKH- All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen

NARAYANAN KESHAV KIDAPPIL- Communist Party of India (Marxist)

ARORA SURINDER MOHAN- Bharat Jan Aadhar Party

PRAKASH BABU KOKARE- Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi

PARAG RAMCHANDRA KADAM- Independent

KISHOR VISHNU RANE- Maharashtra Navnirman Sena

SAYYAD AMIN PATEL- Independent

PARVEZ RAUF SHAIKH- Independent

UJJAY RAMESH JADHAV- Independent

GULAAM HAIDER GULAAM MOHAMMAD SHAIKH- Jan Adhikar Party

SAYYAD AMEEN PATEL- Independent

In 2014, Ameet Bhaskar Satam had won the Andheri West Assembly seat by defeating Ashok Bhau Jadhav of INC by a massive a total of 59022 votes. Whereas, in 2009, Ashok Bhau Jadhav had the Assembly seat by defeating Vishnu V. Korgaonkar of Shiv Sena by 59899 votes.

A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray for the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra for the 288 seats up for grabs where the BJP-led NDA alliance and the Congress-NCP combine are locked in keen contests marked by defections, rebellions and one-upmanships. The Election Commission had received 5543 applications for all the 288 segments, out of which 3239 nominees are left in the race after withdrawals and rejection of 800 applications due to technical errors.

The 2019 assembly elections--the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha outing of summer--are characterised by many political undertones. While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are vying for supremacy in the number game, the Opposition Congress and NCP, which are hit by defections, are fighting to make a comeback to power. Other small players vying for the spoils are the MNS of Raj Thackeray, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna to name a few.

Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.