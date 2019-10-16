Maharashtra Election 2019 - Malabar Hill Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Malabar Hill Assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra. It is a part of the Mumbai South (Lok Sabha constituency) along with five other assembly constituencies, viz Worli, Byculla, Shivadi, Mumbadevi and Colaba.

In 2014, Malabar Hill Assembly had 47.08 percent voter turnout. The seat has been occupied by BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) since 1995. It was earlier occupied by INC (Indian National Congress). BJP’s sitting MLA and Party’s Mumbai president, Mangal Prabhat Lodha is going to be key candidate to watch out for. Lodha has won elections three times from the assembly.

Other prominent face to contest from Malabar Hill Assembly is Heera Navaji Devasi of Congress will be contesting the Maharashtra assembly election 2019 from Malabar Hill Assembly constituency o Mumbai.

Full list of candidates for Malabar Hill assembly who will contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019:

1. SHANKAR GANGADHAR SONAWANE - Independent

2. MANGALPRABHAT LODHA -- BJP

3. HEERA NAVAJI DEVASI - Congress

4. VISHAL SOPAN GURAV -- Bahujan Samaj Party

5. ABHAY SURESH KATHALE -- National Youth Party

6. MOHAMMED ARSHAD MASOOD AKHTAR SAYED -- Aim Political Party

7. RAJESH JOTIRAM SHINDE -- Independent

8. SATENDRA SINGH -- Independent

9. MOHAMMED MAHTAB AKHTAR HUSSAIN SHAIKH -- Bahujan Mukti Party

10. ARJUN RAMESH JADHAV -- Bhartiya Manavadhikaar Federal Party

In 2014, Mangal Prabhat Lodha had won Malabar Hill Assembly seat by defeating Arvind Dudhwadkar of Shiv Sena by a massive 68686 votes. In 2009, Mangal Prabhat Lodha had Malabar Hill Assembly seat by defeating Rajkumar Bafna of the Congress by 24559.

A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray for the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra for the 288 seats up for grabs where the BJP-led NDA alliance and the Congress-NCP combine are locked in keen contests marked by defections, rebellions and one-upmanships. The Election Commission had received 5543 applications for all the 288 segments, out of which 3239 nominees are left in the race after withdrawals and rejection of 800 applications due to technical errors.

The 2019 assembly elections--the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha outing of summer--are characterised by many political undertones. While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are vying for supremacy in the number game, the Opposition Congress and NCP, which are hit by defections, are fighting to make a comeback to power. Other small players vying for the spoils are the MNS of Raj Thackeray, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna to name a few.

Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.