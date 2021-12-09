Maharashtra: Confusion reigns among motorists who haven't paid their e-challans for breaching traffic rules before Dec 1

It is possible that motorists who haven't paid their e-challans for breaching traffic rules around the period when new fines were introduced on December 1; could hear some good news. The Transport Department has written a letter to the state government asking them to allow them to collect fines as per the previous version upto November 30 while from December 1 onwards new fines can be levied. This however could see the light only if the state agrees.

At present there is confusion and anger among those motorists who haven't paid their e-challans for breaching traffic rules prior to December 1. Sources said that these motorists are being asked to pay fine amount as per the new rules under the Motor Vehicle Act approved on December 1.

"We have sent a letter to the state government about this issue," confirmed Dr Avinash Dhakne, Maharashtra Transport Commissioner.

Sources said that people are complaining that they are being asked to pay the revised amount both online and offline as per the new fine amount. These also included those motorists who hadn't paid fines prior to December 1. As per a recent notification issued, the Government will be penalizing ten times the amount of the original fine imposed on the offenders, which they are not paying off.

For example, if there is a fine of Rs 1,000 for a traffic offence on someone, who is not paying the fine even after the deadline, he is bound to pay a new fine of Rs 10,000. While this move is seen as a blow to the citizens, the government feels that it is the best way to make people realize the importance of traffic rules and fines.

If you are caught riding a two-wheeler without a helmet, you are liable to pay a fine of Rs 1500 or license cancellation for three months. The same amount has been introduced for people who unnecessarily blow horns of their vehicle on the roads for no reason. In addition, there is a fine of Rs 1,000 for riding or driving a motor vehicle with an improper license plate. If you are found repeating the offence for the second time, a second-time fine of Rs 1,500 will be imposed, as mentioned in the proposal.





