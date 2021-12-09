Mumbai: Western Railway collects record Rs 18.70 cr in fines from ticketless travellers in November

Western Railway ticket-checking drives in November have led to a record collection of fines worth Rs 18.70 crore from ticket-less travellers and cases of unbooked luggage, officials said on Thursday.

Western Railway has over 2,100 ticket checking staff which regularly carries out ticket checking drives. In November, the staff made out 2.81 lakh cases and collected the highest amount of fines collected in last five years.

In a press statement, Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, said that during the ticket-checking drives conducted from April to November 2021, the staff took action in 9.60 lakh cases of ticketless/irregular travel including unbooked luggage cases, resulting in recovery of Rs. 55.28 crore.

Besides this, 332 beggars & 472 unauthorized hawkers etc. were apprehended, out of which, 134 were charged and an amount of Rs. 48,190 was realized as Railway dues. 338 persons were prosecuted & fined, from which Rs. 1.27 lakh were recovered in fine.



Western Railway has appealed to the general public that all permitted categories of passengers to travel with proper and valid tickets & should carry valid Identity cards in order to avoid inconvenience and always travel with mask. It is also requested that travelers should follow proper medical and social protocols as mandated for COVID-19.

