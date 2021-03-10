Maha Shivratri 2021: Date, significance, tithi - All you need to know

Maha Shivratri is celebrated on the Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha of the month of Falgun. This year, it is falling on March 11. On the auspicious day, Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati are worshiped by devotees all across the country. They offer dhatura, bel-tree leaves and plum to the deities.

It is believed that chanting Mahamrityunjaya mantra has special significance on this day. On Mahashivratri, people fast during the day and consume one meal at night.

This time, Shivaratri is even more special as the first royal bath will be taken in Haridwar Kumbh on this day.

Auspicious time

Mahashivratri Trayodashi Chaturdashi Tithi starts on March 11, 2:30 PM Chaturdashi date ends - March 12, 12:23 PM

Pooja Vidhi

The Maha shivratri fast will begin on Trayodashi Tithi. On the auspicious day, get up early and take a holy bath and cleanse the place of worship. Install the idol of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on a wooden post. After bathing the Shivalinga, offer vinegar, datura, fruits and sweets.

Worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Observe the Maha shivaratri fast with a sincere heart and offer water to Lord Shiva by going to the temple. Don't forget to chant Mahamrityunjaya mantra while offering prayer to the almighty.