Vijay Ekadashi 2021: Significance, fast story, auspicious time - All you need to know

Ekadashi has a very special significance in Hinduism. It is believed that fasting on this day can fulfil all your wishes. Ekadashi of Krishna Paksha of Phalgun month is called Vijaya Ekadashi. This year, Vijaya Ekadashi will be celebrated on March 9. On the auspicious day, devotees worship Lord Vishnu after fasting all day.

Vijaya Ekadashi starting and ending time-

Starts from March 8, 2021, 03:44 PM

Finishes on March 9, 2021, 03:02 PM

Vijaya Ekadashi fast story

During Dwapar Yuga, Dharmaraja Yudhishthira got curious to know about the importance of Falgun Ekadashi. He revealed his doubts to Lord Krishna. Lord Krishna told him that Narada Muni was the first one to know the story and significance of Phalgun Krishna Ekadashi fast from Brahma Ji, and now, you will know about it.

The story starts in Treta Yuga when Lord Ram took the army of Sugriva and left for Lanka to fight Raavan. However, the unending sea wasn't allowing them to proceed. Moreover, there were very dangerous creatures in the sea which could harm the vanar sena. Since Lord Ram was in human form, he wanted to solve this problem in the same way.

Laxman suggested that half a mile away Muni Vakdalabhya resides, who might provide us with a solution. When they met the sage, he suggested that if you fast on Ekadashi of the Krishna Paksha of Falgun month along with your army, you will not only successfully cross the sea but destroy Raavan as well.

The entire vanar sena along with Lord Rama kept fast on Ekadashi and crossed the sea by making Rama Setu.

Poojan Vidhi

First of all, place the idol of Lord Vishnu in a neat and clean place. Worship Shree Hari with incense, lamp, sandalwood, fruit, flowers, and basil. Along with fasting, donating food to the needy on the auspicious day is also considered to be of great significance.