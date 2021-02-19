Ratha Saptami Special: Significance, theme, tithi, all you need to know

Ratha Saptami, also known as Surya Jayanti is celebrated on the seventh day of Magha, Shukla Paksha. It is believed that Lord Surya showered his blessings and brightened the world on Ratha Saptami day.

It is called Surya Jayanti as according to Hindu Mythology, Suryadev was born on this auspicious day to Sage Kashyap and Aditi. Worshipping the Sun god is prevalent in many cultures. On this day, devotees pay their tributes to the Sun god and thank him for allowing the human race to flourish.

Ratha Saptami Shubh Muhurat

Ratha Saptami this year will be celebrated on February 19, 2021. Snan Muhurat on the auspicious day is from 05:14 AM to 06:56 AM.

Ratha Saptami Tithi

Saptami Tithi begins at 08:17 AM on Feb 18, 2021, and ends at 10:58 AM on Feb 19, 2021.

Ratha Saptami Significance

On the day of Ratha Saptami, one should get up early in the morning and after taking a holy bath during the shubh muhurat, one must offer water (Arghyadan) to the sun god. According to Hindu culture, this will purify the body and will keep you away from diseases.

After that, one must thank the Sun god for enlightening the whole world. One should also light a lamp and pray to Surya Devta by chanting 'Surya Sahasranama'. Moreover, offering food to the needy and poor on this day is considered a sacred deed which can remove all despair and darkness from your life.