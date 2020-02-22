Maha Shivratri 2020: VP Venkaiah Naidu joins Sadhguru in celebrations at Isha Foundation

Coimbatore: The Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu joined thousands of people in celebrating Mahashivaratri at Isha Yoga Center this year. Isha celebrated its 26th Mahashivaratri in the presence of Adiyogi with a nightlong cultural extravaganza that began at 6 p.m. on 21 February and ended at 6 a.m. on 22 February.

The Vice President was the Chief Guest at the celebrations and released the much awaited book ‘Death – An inside story’ authored by Sadhguru, Founder, Isha Foundation.

Sadhguru welcomed the Vice President at the event. “It is a privilege for us today, to have our beloved Vice President of India on this night,” said Sadhguru and invited Naidu to light the Maha Yoga Yagna to symbolize the spread of Yoga through the world.