Maha Shivratri 2020: How to do download festival themed WhatsApp stickers

Here is how you can download Maha Shivratri themed WhatsApp stickers to send it to your friends and family.

#1 Go to Play Store and search for 'WhatsApp stickers for Maha Shivratri'

#2 Download and Install the app you selected from the list of results

#3 Open the app after successful installation

#4 Select a sticker from the list and tap on 'Add to WhatsApp' or the '+' option

#5 Close the stickers app and open WhatsApp Messenger

#6 Open a chat with any friend or family and select the sticker option

You will see the stickers which you downloaded from the app in your WhatsApp sticker section.

#7 Tap on the sticker you want to use and press enter to send

Once you have downloaded the stickers, you can delete the stickers app. Deleting the app will not erase the downloaded stickers.

Some Maha Shivratri stickers apps are Maha Shivratri Stickers : Shiv WAStickerApps and Shiva Stickers for Whatsapp.