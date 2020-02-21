Maha Shivratri 2020: How to do download festival themed WhatsApp stickers

Maha Shivratri is known as the day when Lord Shiva married Goddess Parvati. This year, the festival falls on February 21.
The day is also marked as a symbolic celebration of overcoming 'darkness' in life and in the world. Another legend suggests that this was the night when Shiva performed the heavenly dance of creation, preservation and destruction.
On Friday, people from across the country will come together to offer prayers and profer milk and flowers to the Shivling.
On this auspicious occasion, if you wish to send WhatsApp themed stickers to your friends and family, we've got you covered.
Here is how you can download Maha Shivratri themed WhatsApp stickers to send it to your friends and family.
#1 Go to Play Store and search for 'WhatsApp stickers for Maha Shivratri'
#2 Download and Install the app you selected from the list of results
#3 Open the app after successful installation
#4 Select a sticker from the list and tap on 'Add to WhatsApp' or the '+' option
#5 Close the stickers app and open WhatsApp Messenger
#6 Open a chat with any friend or family and select the sticker option
You will see the stickers which you downloaded from the app in your WhatsApp sticker section.
#7 Tap on the sticker you want to use and press enter to send
Once you have downloaded the stickers, you can delete the stickers app. Deleting the app will not erase the downloaded stickers.
Some Maha Shivratri stickers apps are Maha Shivratri Stickers : Shiv WAStickerApps and Shiva Stickers for Whatsapp.
