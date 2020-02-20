Mahashivratri 2020: Shiva Temples you can visit in and around Mumbai

As the country celebrates the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri tomorrow, it is most likely that devotees of the Mystical demigod, Shiva, will want to offer their prayers to him and seek his blessings.
In view of this, we have rounded up some famous Shiva temples found in and around Mumbai for you to visit:
1. Babulnath Temple
Perhaps one of the most famous Shiv temple in Maharashtra, the Babulnath temple is located near Marine Lines, on a small hillock.
How to get there: The nearest station is Charni Road and you will have to walk down the Babulnath road or take a taxi.
2. Walkeshwar Temple
Located in the malabar Hill vicinity, this temple is an embodiment of tranquility and peace. It is surrounded by the Banganga tank.
How to get there: Nearest train station is Grant road. From there you can either take a bus or taxi.
3. Ambarnath Temple
It is believed that this temple was carved overnight by the Pandavas, using a single big rock. The architecture and potent spiritual vibes it exudes makes it a sough-after Shiva temple.
How to get there: It is walking distance from the Ambarnath station.
4. Shri Dev Rameshwar Temple
This beautiful temple is found in the Chowl village in Alibaug. Th temple is significant owing to the large tank and deepmaal that it has in front of it.
How to get there: After reaching Alibaug, you can take an ST bus or a rickshaw to Chowl.
5. Siddheswar Temple
Located near the Sagargad fort, the best part about this temple is that you can also plan a trek to it. The beauty and architecture of the temple is still intact.
How to get there: From Alibaug take an auto or a bus to Khandale, and then you can walk to the temple.
