Maha Shivratri 2020: When Lord Shiva turned himself into a woman to watch Lord Krishna's 'raas-leela'

Hindu Mythology is replete with instances of Hindu deities behaving in a manner that can be associated with being lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer, in modern days better known as the acronym, LGBTQ. Even in folklore, traditional fables and religious narratives like Ramayana and Mahabharata, one can find if not many but a few examples of Hindu gods or demigods changing their gender or appearing in the form of a person from the opposite gender.

Moreover, according to author and Indian mythologist, Devdutt Pattanaik, in ancient India, the languages like Tamil, Sanskrit and Prakrit had innumerable words for non-heterosexual genders- napunsaka, kliba, kinnara and pedi are few among the others. This takes us back as to how the pressure to abide by Victorian morality caused the ancient Indian heritage of not only recognising, but, also accommodating non-heterosexual genders and sexuality, to get buried and become a concept that a predominant part of the country frowned upon.

Hinduism is largely based on the concept of many births and how every birth is defined by the soul's past karma. If this is to be believed, if a human being's karma ends up being the reason he is born a transgender, then who do we have to blame? Irrespective of the role karma plays, society only just started adjusting to these fresh ideas and has a long way to go.

In view of Mahashivratri being celebrated tomorrow, it is best to bring to the forefront how the mystical Lord, Shiva, once changed his gender and willingly took the form of a gopi.

This lesser known fact of the demigod can be enlightenment for those who still believe that Hindu mythology is free of these not-so socially acceptable ideas.

Lord Shiva is best known as the 'Devon ke Dev' which means the 'The Lord of the Greatest God.' He is regarded as the formless demigod, who is part of the Trimurti- the great triad of Hindu gods, with Vishnu and Brahma being the other two.