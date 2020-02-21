Om Namah Shivay: PM Modi, President Kovind, Rahul Gandhi and others send wishes on Maha Shivratri 2020

Hindus all over the world are celebrating Maha Shivratri or 'The Great Night of Shiva' today i.e, Friday, February 21 in honour of Lord Shiva.

Most Shivbhakts observe fast on the day, while some devotees visit the Ganges to take a dip in the holy river.

The festival is considered extremely auspicious for women. They pray for the long lives of their husband and children. Unmarried women pray for an ideal husband.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other sent their wishes on the auspicious occasion.

PM Modi tweeted, "Happy Mahashivratri to all of you. Hope the blessings of Baba Bholenath brings happiness, peace, prosperity and good fortune in the lives of all the countrymen. Om Namah Shivay!"