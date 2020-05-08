Madras HC orders closure of TASMAC liquor stores in the state; only online delivery of alcohol to be allowed

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the southern state of Tamil Nadu appears to have moved one step closer to having a 'liquor free Tamil Nadu' -- something that many on the internet appear to have been batting for in recent times.
On Friday evening, the Madras High Court reportedly ordered the closure of all TASMAC liquor shops in Tamil Nadu. According to reports, at this time only online sale of liquor will be allowed.
With this news incidentally, Tamil Nadu joins a small group of states who have made social distancing easier by allowing home delivery of liquor.
Earlier, on Monday, the Tamil Nadu government had announced the opening of TASMAC outlets in all areas except in containment zones, brightening the mood of many. Liquor sales had been slated to resume from May 7.
The state reiterated the next day that TASMAC state-run liquor shops will not open in Chennai on May 7. As per news agency ANI, the TASMAC state-run alcohol shops will not open in Greater Chennai City police limits on May 7 and the opening date to be announced later.
Earlier on Friday a scuffle had broken out between protestors including the Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers and Police in Madurai on Friday during an agitation against the state government's decision to open liquor shops amid lockdown. According to an ANI report, women were leading the protest and some people also joined in with their children.
DMK and its allies had on May 6 released a joint statement, announcing that they will wear black as a symbol of protest and raise slogans against the state and central governments "on their failure in handling COVID-19 situation".
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)