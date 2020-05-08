Madras HC orders closure of TASMAC liquor stores in the state; only online delivery of alcohol to be allowed

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the southern state of Tamil Nadu appears to have moved one step closer to having a 'liquor free Tamil Nadu' -- something that many on the internet appear to have been batting for in recent times.

On Friday evening, the Madras High Court reportedly ordered the closure of all TASMAC liquor shops in Tamil Nadu. According to reports, at this time only online sale of liquor will be allowed.

With this news incidentally, Tamil Nadu joins a small group of states who have made social distancing easier by allowing home delivery of liquor.