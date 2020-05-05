Tamil Nadu govt says TASMAC liquor shops will not open in Chennai on May 7

On Tuesday, the Tamil Nadu government said that TASMAC state-run liquor shops will not open in Chennai on May 7.
As per news agency ANI, the TASMAC state-run alcohol shops will not open in Greater Chennai City police limits on May 7 and the opening date to be announced later. Bringing in cheers to the tipplers, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced resumption of liquor sales from May 7.
In a statement issued here the government said the Tasmac liquor outlets will be opened from May 7 onwards. The shops will function between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. However liquor shops located in the containment zones will continue to be closed. According to the government, social distance of six feet should be maintained between persons standing in a queue.
The shops has been closed for more than a month following the lockdown orders to contain coronavirus. The Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed the opening of liquor shops in all red, green and orange zones besides containment zones. Liquor shops opened today in several parts of the country after 40 days.
(Inputs from Agencies)
