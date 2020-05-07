Bottoms up! Which states have begun online delivery of liquor in India amid Lockdown 3.0?

The novel coronavirus outbreak has hampered the lives of many, and with many businesses having remained shut for the entirety of April, there have been financial loses incurred as well. From Monday, there has been some relaxations when it came to the lockdown, at least for specific parts of the country. Many shops had been allowed to open, and people, going by the crowds flocking to liquor stores, appear to have missed alcohol more than anything else.

Of course, the sheer number of people flocking to liquor shops have led to their own set of problems, as people refused to follow social distancing norms in all areas. In some parts of the country, officials were forced to control the crowds and even order the closure of shops.