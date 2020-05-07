Indore: Don't whine, beeline at booze shops as bar lifted in state

Bhopal: Tipplers queued up to quench the thirst of last one-and-a-half months as liquor shops opened in several districts on Wednesday. Liquor shops in Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain that fall under red zone remained closed. The hurdle between state government and the liquor traders was resolved on Wednesday.

The ACS, state excise department commissioner and members of the liquor association held a second round of meeting and resolved the issues. The state government had ordered the traders to open the shops from May 4 but due to certain difficulties, the shops did not open.

From Wednesday, the liquor shops in many districts especially in the green and orange zones started functioning. Liquor sale is prohibited in red zones. Till Wednesday noon, shops were closed, and they opened soon after the talks between government and liquor contractors got over.