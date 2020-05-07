Indore not in community transmission state of coronavirus, says CMHO after 110 random samples test negative

With all the samples in first lot of random collection tested negative, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia claimed that the results show that Indore has not reached the ‘Community Transmission’.

He claimed that about 110 random samples were tested and all of them tested negative.

“It’s a positive sign for Indore and the data shows that conditions in Indore are improving and if the same trend continuous, Indore will turn into Orange Zone in two weeks,” Dr Jadia said.

He also added that they have intensified the sampling in Indore in a bid to flatten the curve as about 1000 samples were taken on Wednesday.

“We have taken about 1000 samples on Wednesday including those in close contact of patients, found suspected in survey and some of the random samples. About 700 samples were tested on Wednesday and the number of positive patients remained as low as 20,” Dr Jadia said.

Number of patients discharged from hospital is increasing while number of positive patients is decreasing in city.

One more ward boy tests positive

Another ward boy of Cancer Hospital has been tested positive. He was deployed in COVID ward in MRTB Hospital and now admitted in the same hospital for treatment.

He is the second ward boy who was tested positive in few days as the one who was tested positive earlier succumbed to the disease.

Doctor couple or Arpan Hospital tests negative

Doctor couple of Arpan Hospital, who were tested positive a couple of days ago has now been tested negative. Officials claimed that their first report was received about five days after their samples taken. They had gone through sampling again and on having no symptoms, they were found negative.

Woman alleged extortion against hospital, video goes viral

A woman alleged extortion against Gokuldas Hospital in a video gone viral on social media on Wednesday.

She claimed that her father-in-law was admitted to the hospital on April 23 due to pneumonia.

“His sample reports were tested negative on April 25 but the hospital kept it hidden from us till May 2 to extort money from us in the name of treatment. They took over Rs 76,000 from us. We learnt about the negative report through our sources as they didn’t tell us till we threatened to lodge a police complaint,” she said in the video adding to lodge complaint with higher authorities.

Meanwhile, Gokuldas Hospital’s Dr Sanjay Gokuldas rubbished the allegations and said that the patient was suffering from other diseases and they discharged them only after finding him fit.