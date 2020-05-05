Chhattisgarh govt starts home delivery of liquor to avoid crowding, launches web portal

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government has launched a web portal for home delivery of liquor in green zones of the state to avoid crowding at wine shops during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, an official said on Tuesday.

The portal has been named after the state-run CSMCL (Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Limited), which controls the sale of liquor in the state, a public relations department official here said. The liquor shops, which were closed since March 23, opened from Monday across the state, except in the COVID-19 containment zones and shopping malls, following the Centres decision to ease some curbs during the lockdown.

But, a large number of people queued up outside liquor outlets in the state capital Raipur and other districts, defying the physical distancing norms. "The state government has given permission for online sale of liquor so that crowding at wine shops can be discouraged," the official said.