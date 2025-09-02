'India Needs US, Not Russia': White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro Criticizes PM Modi For Meeting Vladimir Putin & Xi Jinping At SCO Summit In China | X/@beatsinbrief

Washington DC: The White House Trade Adviser, Peter Navarro, has again attacked India, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China on Monday.

Speaking with reporters, Navarro lambasted PM Modi for what he termed was "getting in bed with the authoritarian," describing the meeting as shameful.

He also pressed that India needs US, Europe and Ukraine and not Russia, urging New Delhi to stop purchasing discounted crude oil from Moscow.

White House Trade Adviser, Peter Navarro's Statement

"It was a shame to see Modi getting in bed as a leader of the biggest democracy in the world with the two biggest authoritarian dictators in the world-Putin and Xi Jinping. That doesn't make any sense. I am not sure what he's thinking. We hope he comes around to seeing that he needs to be with us, Europe and Ukraine not Russia," Peter Navarro said.

This follows the White House Trade advisor's earlier rant against India just shortly after PM Modi held a bilateral with Xi Jinping in Tianjin on the sidelines of the SCO.

"So, you know, look, Modi's a great leader... But I don't understand why he's getting into bed with Putin and Xi Jinping...when he's the leader of the biggest democracy in the world. I would just simply say to the Indian people. Please, understand what's going on here. You've got Brahmins profiteering at the expense of the Indian people. We need that to stop," Navarro had said.

Navarro's remarks come amid the rising friction between Washington and New Delhi due to the 50 per cent tariffs imposed on Indian goods, which includes a 25 per cent penalty for buying Russian oil.

PM Modi, in his address at SCO, stressed the need to boost connectivity between the members to boost trade.

"India has always believed that strong connectivity not only boosts trade but also opens doors to growth and trust," Pm Modi said.

Russian President Putin said that dialogue within the SCO helps lay the foundation for a new Eurasian security system, replacing outdated Eurocentric and Euro-Atlantic models.

"The SCO is steadily increasing its influence in addressing international issues. National currencies are being used more widely in mutual settlements for trade among SCO countries. The pace of development of cooperation within the SCO is impressive," said Putin.

Additionally, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to uphold fairness and justice while addressing the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO.

