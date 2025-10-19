Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Warns Russia Will Not End War Voluntarily, Urges International Partners For Strong Measures

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (L) & Russia Presidents Vladimir Putin (R) | File Pic | File Pic

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday reminded the US, Europe, G20 and G7 nations that "decisive steps are needed" to "protect the lives" and "stop" Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a post on X, he said, "Putin cannot be stopped with words - pressure is needed. The world sees that Russia responds to strength, which means that peace through strength can work. Ukraine will never grant terrorists any bounty for their crimes, and we count on our partners to uphold this very position. Decisive steps are needed from the United States, Europe, the G20 and G7 countries. Lives must be protected. I thank everyone who is helping in this effort."

Zelenskyy accused Russia of "terrorising our people with airstrikes" and pointed out that Moscow has no intention to end the war.

In a post on X, he said, "Ukraine has never sought war. We agreed to an unconditional ceasefire, looked for opportunities for peace, and repeatedly offered the world ways to stop the strikes in the sky, on land, and at sea. But it is Russia that continually obstructs this process - manipulating, dragging out negotiations, terrorizing our people with airstrikes, and intensifying assaults along the front line. The war continues only because Moscow does not want it to end."

The relationship between US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy has unquestionably improved but the real prize Kyiv seeks seems out of its reach, for now, CNN reported.

After nine months of extraordinary diplomatic acrobatics and verbiage, Trump still prefers to give Russian President Vladimir Putin yet another chance to talk him around, over blunt military escalation.

But there were - among the fawning compliments and the conviction an elusive peace was near - bits of good news for Ukraine. Even Trump's final word on the matter, a Truth Social post delivered as he left for Mar-a-Lago, suggested "They should stop where they are" - a ceasefire along current battle lines, suggesting something Kyiv could very much tolerate.

First, Trump extolled the deadly virtues of the Tomahawks, the supply of which he said his meeting with Zelensky was all about. "That is why we are here," he said. "Tomahawks are very dangerous... It could mean escalation - a lot of bad things could happen," CNN reported.

Trump is now unafraid to admit Putin might be playing him - an important, if overdue, epiphany. He added: "I have been played all my life by the best of them, and I came out really well," as per CNN.

