SCO Summit 2025: 'In Difficult Circumstances, India & Russia Have Walked Shoulder To Shoulder,' Says PM Modi

PM Modi (L) & Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) | X @narendramodi

New Delhi: Even as Russian President Vladimir Putin laid out the red carpet treatment for him, PM Narendra Modi declared that “even in difficult circumstances, India and Russia have always walked shoulder to shoulder. Our close ties are important, not only for our two countries, but also for global peace, stability, and prosperity.”

The two leaders held talks on Monday on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Tianjin, China. Highlighting the importance of the India-Russia relationship, Putin waited for Modi and took him in his limousine to the venue where the two leaders held bilateral talks. MEA officials said the two leaders spoke for over 45 minutes in the car and thereafter held a one-hour-long bilateral meeting. There is no word on what the two discussed in private or whether there were translators present but both leaders can get by in English. The PM later expressed satisfaction with the sustained growth in India-Russia ties in the economic, financial, and energy sectors.

PM Modi's Opening Remarks To The Russia President

In his opening remarks to the Russian president, Modi stated that “1.4 crore Indians were eagerly awaiting his attendance” at the 23rd India-Russia annual summit. The PM added that his meetings with Putin were always “memorable.” The Kremlin confirmed the Russian president would come to India for the summit in December this year. The prime minister also commented on the Ukraine conflict, stating that India welcomed all attempts at peace.

President Putin called the prime minister a “dear friend” and stated that India and Russia enjoyed a “multifaceted relationship that was principle-based and had multidimensional cooperation.” “I am feeling very happy after meeting you. Today’s meeting is expected to provide a significant boost to the India-Russia relationship. Russia and India enjoy very good relations,” Putin told the Indian prime minister. The meeting between the two heads of state was their first after President Trump had imposed 50% tariffs on India Before he met with Putin, Prime Minister Modi joined leaders of other SCO nations to adopt the ‘Tianjin Declaration.’

Tianjin Declaration

The declaration was seen as a major diplomatic success for India, as it condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and was signed by all SCO member countries. “The Member States strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22 April 2025. They expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the dead and the wounded. They further stated that perpetrators, organisers and sponsors of such attacks must be brought to justice,” read the declaration. It also said that the “double standards in the fight against terrorism are unacceptable” and called upon “the international community to combat terrorism, including cross-border movement of terrorists.”

The declaration also opposed “unilateral coercive measures,” including economic restrictions that violate the UN Charter. This was seen as a direct response to global trade tensions, particularly the tariffs imposed by the US on several SCO member states, including India and China. SCO heads of state also made speeches throughout the day. President Xi Jinping announced plans to fast-track the creation of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) development bank.

This initiative has been a key proposal championed by China for several years, drawing parallels to other China-led banks like the BRICS New Development Bank (NDB) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). No deadline, however, was given for this. President Putin supported his Chinese counterpart’s vision. Condemning “discriminatory” and “unjust” sanctions imposed by the West, the Russian leader called for reforms at the IMF and the World Bank.

Both leaders positioned the SCO as a platform for financial cooperation and a counter to US-led systems. He also praised India and China for their “mediation efforts” to help resolve the Ukraine conflict. Prime Minister Modi devoted much of his speech to tackling terrorism. “Terrorism is not just a challenge to the security of a country, but a common challenge for all humanity. No country, no society, and no citizen can consider themselves safe from this. That is why India has emphasised unity in the fight against terrorism."