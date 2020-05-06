After Delhi, Yogi Adityanth's UP Govt hikes tax on liquor, petrol and diesel amid Lockdown 3.0

On Wednesday, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh Government increased the tax on liquor, petrol and diesel amid Lockdown 3.0 enforced by the Centre due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The hike in country liquor and foreign liquor prices is projected to bring Rs 2,350 crore to the state's dwindling revenues following the lockdown, reported Business Standard. The report said that the prices have been increased for all the categories of foreign liquor viz. economy, medium, regular, premium and imported. The hike for Indian made foreign liquor is in the range from Rs 10 (180 ml) to Rs 400 (500 ml), said UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna.

Along with liquor, the tax on petroleum products have also increased. The price of petrol has been raised by Rs 2 per litre and of diesel by Rs 1 per litre. This is will raise an additional revenue of Rs 2,070 crore, said Khanna. These hikes will come into effect from midnight today (Wednesday).

Petrol will cost Rs 73.91 per litre while diesel will be available at Rs 63.86 per litre in the state, the Minister said.