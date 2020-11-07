Madras HC grants bail to man accused of impregnating a girl after he promises to marry her when she turns 18

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail to a man accused of impregnating a 17-year-old girl after he promised to marry her when she turns 18.

As per the report by Bar and Bench, the man was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

However, the bench was informed that the accused is ready to marry the victim once she turns 18. Thus, the court granted him bail with certain conditions.

Ordering the accused to marry the victim by October 10, 2021, the bench has asked him to produce a Marriage Registration Certificate before the concerned police station.

If the man fails to produce the marriage certificate within the deadline, the police can initiate an action against him.

The court granted bail to the man after it was informed that the girl and the man were closely related and had fallen in love.