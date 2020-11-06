Bhopal: Man rapes paralysed daughter, arrested

BHOPAL: A 45-year-old man raped his minor daughter for over a month. The girl has paralysis in both the legs and has brain tumor.

The accused would rape her everytime the victim’s mother and brother were away. On Thursday, the girl’s mother spotted him with the girl while he was trying to exploit her. However, he threatened her for not revealing it to anyone. The woman and her son took the girl to police and lodged a complaint.

Kolar police arrested the accused on Friday and sent him to jail. Police said the accused works as clerk in a battalion while his wife works in a private firm. According to sub-inspector Anjana Dhurve, the accused raped her for over a month. The girl studies in class 8 in a private school.

The accused threatened her not to reveal it to anyone. But when her mother found him sexually exploiting the girl, she raised alarm and called her son and lodged complaint with police. Dhurve said the accused has been booked under IPC Sections of rape and POCSO Act.