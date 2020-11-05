Madhya Pradesh: Minor boy held for raping 12-yr-old girl in Barwani

Barwani: A 15-year-old minor boy has been arrested on the allegations of abduction and rape made by a 12-year-old minor girl.

The complainant lodged her complaint with Barwani police on November 2.

In her complaint she alleged that on November 1, when her parents went for work she and her sister set out to gets some stuff. The accused met her near Bal Ashram School and offered her a ride to which she agreed but instead of taking her to market, accused took her to Anjad, where he kept her captive in a room and allegedly outraged her modesty.

Barwani police learnt about the location of the accused from informers and arrested him from Anjarda village.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the accused is also a minor. The girl has been sent medical examination and accused was produced before juvenile court.