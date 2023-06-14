 Madras HC Agrees To Hear Haebus Corpus Plea Filed By DMK Min Senthil Balaji's Wife On Urgent Basis
Madras HC Agrees To Hear Haebus Corpus Plea Filed By DMK Min Senthil Balaji's Wife On Urgent Basis

A division bench of Justice M Sundar and Justice R Sakthivel agreed to hear the plea on urgent basis, said reports.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 11:33 AM IST
article-image
TN CM MK Stalin meets minister Senthil in the hospital | Twitter

A day after ED conducted raids, Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji's wife moved a habeas corpus plea in Madras HC, saying that she had no information about Senthil's arrest by ED. A division bench of Justice M Sundar and Justice R Sakthivel agreed to hear the plea on urgent basis, said reports.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday visited the Omandurar government hospital in Chennai to meet state electricity minister V Senthil Balaji who was admitted to the hospital after he was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case. The Tamil Nadu CM was in the hospital for close to half-an-hour.

Earlier, high drama was seen outside the hospital as a crying Senthil Balaji looked inconsolable when he was taken to the hospital for medical check-up by ED. Later, following health complaints, Senthil was admitted in the hospital.

(This is breaking news and more developments are expected)

