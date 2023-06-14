DMK Minister V Senthil Balaji Breaks Down After ED Arrest; Video Surfaces

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji cries as he is taken to hospital by ED | ANI

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji, who was taken in custody by ED officials in a money laundering case, broke down and was seen 'crying inconsolably' when the agency brought him to Omandurar Medical College for medical examination. The dramatic scenes were captured on camera and played out in full public glare.

Speaking on the arrest, DMK Rajya Sabha MP NR Elango said, "It is totally illegal and unconstitutional arrest. We will fight it legally."

Tight security is in place in Chennai following the arrest of Tamil Nadu's Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji. Rapid Action Force (RAF) was deployed at Omandurar government hospital in Chennai, where minister V Senthil Balaji was brought for medical examination. ED took Senthil into custody late on Tuesday night in connection with a money laundering case.

Earlier on Tuesday, DMK head and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had tweeted about the ED raids at the secretariat office of Senthil Balaji and called it "backdoor tactics of BJP." Stalin further said, "It is nothing but the calm before the storm of 2024 that will sweep BJP away."

In another tweet, Stalin thanked the opposition leaders for their support and for "condemning the undemocratic ED raid unleashed by Union BJP Government at Tamil Nadu Secretariat." "We are unfazed, undeterred and will remain committed in our opposition to BJP's intimidatory tactics and undemocratic raids," Stalin further said in his tweet.