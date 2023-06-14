Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Visits Omandurar Hospital To Meet DMK Minister Senthil Balaji (VIDEO)

TN CM MK Stalin meets minister Senthil in the hospital | Twitter

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday visited the Omandurar government hospital in Chennai to meet state electricity minister V Senthil Balaji who was admitted to the hospital after he was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case. The Tamil Nadu CM was in the hospital for close to half-an-hour. Earlier, high drama was seen outside the hospital as a crying Senthil Balaji looked inconsolable when he was taken to the hospital for medical check-up by ED.

Stalin is the biggest but not the first leader from DMK to pay a visit to the hospital after Senthil Balaji was taken to the hospital. Reports said that Senthil is also admitted in the hospital after he complained of health issues.

Stalin left after meeting the minister in the hospital and as he was leaving, DMK workers present outside the hospital raised slogans against Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, according to news agency ANI.

"The procedure adopted by Enforcement Directorate is totally illegal and unconstitutional. He was taken into custody by ED without informing him of the grounds of his arrest. We will fight this case legally," said DMK MP and advocate, NR Elango on TN minister Senthil Balaji.

Other DMK ministers also met the minister at the hospital.

Several Opposition parties leaders extended support to Senthil Balaji. Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge even released a statement against ED action on the Tamil Nadu electricity minister. However, the opposition AIADMK dismissed DMK's allegations on ED raid and Senthil's health complaints. "Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji is doing drama. They (DMK) are trying to divert the issue by doing this. CM Stalin should remove the minister from his cabinet. If CM doesn't remove the minister, then Governor should intervene in this matter," said AIADMK leader D Jayakumar.

