Madhya Pradesh receives 28% above the average rainfall since this monsoon

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh has received 28 per cent more rainfall than average since the beginning of the current monsoon season, an official said on Thursday.

The average rainfall in the state between June 1 and September 30 is around 952 mm."This year, the state has received total 1,100 mm rainfall from June 1 till September 12 morning, while the normal average rainfall for this period is 861 mm," India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhopal, duty officer Ajay Shukla told PTI.