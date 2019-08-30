Madhya Pradesh: Selfies banned till October 26 near rivers in Khargone

Indore: Authorities in Khargone district in Madhya Pradesh have banned people from clicking selfies on the banks of rivers, including the historic Maheshwar ghat along the Narmada, for two months due to heavy rains and floods, an official said on Friday.

Khargone's district collector Gopalchandra Dad told PTI the decision was taken as there were reports of people clicking selfies carelessly and in the process risking their lives.

"I have got information through the media of people carelessly clicking selfies in Khalghat, Nawadatodi, Sirwel Mahadev and other places along the rivers. This may lead to loss of human life as several rivers are flooded and dams full," he said.

"We have banned selfies on ghats and other places along Narmada, Kunda and other rivers under CrPC section 144. This order will be in place till October 26," he added.

He said the order will be applicable in the ghats of Maheshwar, 100 kilometres from Khargone, adding that warning boards had been installed to inform the people.

Dad claimed selfie related accidents reduced in Seoni, after he, as collector of the district at the time, imposed section 144 of CrPC near a water body.

Violating section 144 of CrPC leads to penal action under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC. Conviction could lead to a jail sentence of up to one month or a fine of Rs 200 or both.