Madhya Pradesh joins the CAArwa, becomes 5th state to pass resolution against CAA

BHOPAL: The State Cabinet passed a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Wednesday. Some other states have already passed the resolution for abrogation of CAA.

While passing the resolution, the Cabinet said the CAA was against secularism and urged the Centre to repeal the Act. Public relations minister PC Sharma told media persons on Wednesday that a resolution opposing the law would also be passed in the Vidhan Sabha.

Passing of resolution by the Cabinet indicates that the Nath-led state government is against this Act, the minister said.

The resolution says that the Indian Constitution clearly speaks about secularism and the CAA is against it, because the Act discriminates against religious minorities migrated to India.