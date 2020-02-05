Madhya Pradesh joins the CAArwa, becomes 5th state to pass resolution against CAA

BHOPAL: The State Cabinet passed a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Wednesday. Some other states have already passed the resolution for abrogation of CAA.
While passing the resolution, the Cabinet said the CAA was against secularism and urged the Centre to repeal the Act. Public relations minister PC Sharma told media persons on Wednesday that a resolution opposing the law would also be passed in the Vidhan Sabha.
Passing of resolution by the Cabinet indicates that the Nath-led state government is against this Act, the minister said.
The resolution says that the Indian Constitution clearly speaks about secularism and the CAA is against it, because the Act discriminates against religious minorities migrated to India.
Since such an Act is against the spirit of Constitution, it will sap the democratic foundation of the country, according to the resolution.
The reason behind bringing such an Act is yet to be understood, the resolution said.
Protests against the Act are going on across the country, and in the state too people are holding peaceful demonstrations against it.
The Cabinet also urged the Central Government to start work on National Population Register by withdrawing the demand for new set of information.
Reacting to the resolution, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Chief Minister Kamal Nath was opposing an Act passed by both the Houses of Parliament.
Chouhan said the CAA would be implemented come what may. Similarly, Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava said since the CAA had become a law, passing a resolution against it was just laughable.
If the state government takes such action, it should make all the decisions on behalf of the Centre, he said.
