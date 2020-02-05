'If CAA affects Muslims, I will be the first person to stand up': Rajinikanth

Besides, the central government has assured that Indian people will have no issues in view of the Citizenship Amendment Act, he noted.

Alleging that some political parties were instigating people against CAA for their selfish interests, he also blamed religious leaders for supporting protests against the law and dubbed it "very wrong."

Backing the National Population Register exercise, he said the drive is "very, very essential," and added that the Congress-led government had done it in the past.

Twitter users had a mixed response. Some welcomed Rajinikanth for showing support towards the Act while some called him a BJP ally.

Here are some of the reactions: