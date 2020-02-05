'If CAA affects Muslims, I will be the first person to stand up': Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth on Wednesday supported the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and said that the Act is no threat to Muslims.
In his first reaction after the amendment to the Citizenship Act and nation wide protests against it, the top actor wondered as to how Muslims, who chose to stay back in India following partition will be sent out of the country.
"CAA is no threat to Muslims, if they face trouble I will be the first person to raise voice for them," he told reporters.
Besides, the central government has assured that Indian people will have no issues in view of the Citizenship Amendment Act, he noted.
Alleging that some political parties were instigating people against CAA for their selfish interests, he also blamed religious leaders for supporting protests against the law and dubbed it "very wrong."
Backing the National Population Register exercise, he said the drive is "very, very essential," and added that the Congress-led government had done it in the past.
Twitter users had a mixed response. Some welcomed Rajinikanth for showing support towards the Act while some called him a BJP ally.
