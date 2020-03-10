Madhya Pradesh: Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan 'not interested' in toppling state government

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that the ongoing political crisis in Madhya Pradesh is the internal matter of the Congress party and BJP is not at all interested in toppling the government.

When asked about the political crisis in the state, Chouhan said, "We have nothing to do with this. This is Congress' internal matter and I would not like to comment on it. We had said on the first day that we are not interested in bringing down the government."