Madhya Pradesh: Congress workers take to road opposing Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s convoy in Agar

Agar: Congress workers from Agar and adjoining areas came on road and staged protest infront of former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state BJP president VD Sharma and state opposition leader Gopal Bhargava.

They attempted to stop Chouhan’s convoy by displaying black flags during his visit to Agar Malwa district. Some unidentified miscreants even lobbed stones on the convoy.

Chouhan and other BJP leaders were in Agar to participate in the BJP workers conference.

Reacting to Congress’s allegation of horse trading to destabilised state government, Chouhan taking a dig at Kamal Nath government in the state said chaos prevailed across the state under Congress regime.

“Congress is yet to fulfil their promises including farm loan waiver or payment of bonus to the farmers. Nath government even shut Sambal scheme meant for the poor people in the state.”

Claiming that Kamal Nath government is neck deep in corruption, he said that he had never observed corrupt practices on such a large extent in the state. Majority of Congress MLAs who are upset with their own party leaders are now trying to settle score with each other and are accusing BJP for the same.

Meanwhile, Congress workers staged protest in front of Chouhan and other BJP leaders accusing them of killing democracy by using ill practices of horse trading and other unconstitutional practices.

Earlier on Monday, Chouhan had called Congress leader Digvijaya Singh a blackmailer who tries to keep his relevance by issuing baseless statements. He was referring to the recent allegations made by Digvijaya Singh.

Out of a total strength of 230 MLAs in the state Vidhan Sabha, Congress has strength of 114 MLA’s while the BJP is stuck at 107. Of the remaining nine seats, two are with the BSP while the SP has one MLA in the MP Assembly. There are four independents in the same Vidhan Sabha while two seats are lying vacant because of demise of two sitting MLAs. At this time, the Congress has the support of 121 MLAs in a 230 member house in which the magic figure is 116.

Tit-for-tat: Only two-day back, BJP workers led by BJP MP Solanki showed black flags to the chief minister Kamal Nath during latter’s visit to the town to attend programme. Solanki and his supporters were arrested and later released on bail.

CM Kamal Nath was here to inaugurate newly-constructed Collectorate building, which cost around Rs 21.94 crore. Apart from this, he distributed certificates of Jai Kisan Loan Waiver Scheme, waiving off loans worth Rs 134.96 of around 9,448 farmers in the third phase.