Madhya Pradesh crisis: Here's the real reason why Scindia's induction into the BJP was delayed

On Tuesday, Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress. The politician who has had a lengthy association with the party said that he was now unable to serve people from "within this party".
The stage was then set for his grand induction into the opposition party, which he had incidentally been a vocal critic of until recently. But with a packed auditorium waiting for political history to be scripted, the defecting leader was a no show. Neither did any other BJP leader turn up.
While it was speculated upon that the Lok Sabha which was in session, could be the reason, soon it too was adjourned. Yet none of the BJP leaders turned up.
But there might be higher forces in play.
Sources told IANS that the induction has been delayed due to the "Rahu Kal", a phase considered ominous. According to them the party was told later about the Rahu Kal, which stated at 12.30 pm. The party, then decided to defer to the planetary forces and postpone the grand event by an hour and thirty minutes, till the phase was over.
Now, amidst this 'will he-won't he' situation, the state has some new decorations that might help Scindia make up his mind.
Posters surfaced recently in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind depicting Scindia with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Another poster showed him along with several other BJP leaders. The lotus symbol of the saffron party also made a appearance in both posters.
This is not the first time that Scindia has been immortalised in poster format with the Prime Minister and other party members.
In 2019 too, posters had been put up in Bhind to welcome the then AICC general secretary. These posters too had had a similar theme, with the logos and faces of the saffron party sharing space with Scindia.
Hridyesh Sharma had put up the posters to commend Scindia for backing abrogation of Article 370 by the Central government.
(With inputs from agencies)
