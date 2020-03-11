Madhya Pradesh crisis: Here's the real reason why Scindia's induction into the BJP was delayed

On Tuesday, Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress. The politician who has had a lengthy association with the party said that he was now unable to serve people from "within this party".

The stage was then set for his grand induction into the opposition party, which he had incidentally been a vocal critic of until recently. But with a packed auditorium waiting for political history to be scripted, the defecting leader was a no show. Neither did any other BJP leader turn up.

While it was speculated upon that the Lok Sabha which was in session, could be the reason, soon it too was adjourned. Yet none of the BJP leaders turned up.