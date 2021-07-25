'Made scapegoat': RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on suspension of 2 policemen in connection with attack on MLAs in March 23 Bihar Assembly violence

Commenting on the supsension of two policemen in connection with the attack on the MLAs in March 23 Bihar Assembly violence, Rashtriya Janta Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said that the officers were made scapegoat in the case alleging that this move is just an eye wash.

The RJD leader revealed, "We've footage of the incident several policemen, officers went there."

Tejashwi Yadav's comments after two policemen Sheshnath Prasad and Ranjit Kumar were supsended after they were found guilty of assaulting and misbehaving with MLAs of RJD, Congress and the Left in the Bihar Legislative Assembly in March this year.

The suspended constables are Sheshnath Prasad and Ranjit Kumar. Bihar police suspended them after they were caught on CCTV cameras kicking legislators on that day.

"On March 23, leaders of different opposition parties were protesting against the police amendment bill. They had held Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vijay Sinha captive in his own chamber inside the premises and did not allow anyone to go inside. They were sitting on dharna outside. Amid the ruckus, RJD MLA Satish Kumar was injured and was taken to the hospital. Congress MLA Santosh Mishra was kicked by the security forces.