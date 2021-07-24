Watch Video: Lady cop dies after mob attacks police following custodial death of villager in Bihar

PATNA: Kanti Devi, a woman police constable was killed on national highway 110 in Bihar's Jahanabad district on Saturday afternoon, when a mob agitating over the death of a villager in police custody chased her. Six policemen were injured and admitted in the Sadar Hospital, Sub-divisional police officer, Ashok Kumar Pandey claimed.

Movement of vehicles on NH was suspended for several hours as agitated villagers stormed the high-way, pelted stones on the policemen and attacked them with lathis. They also damaged police vehicles. Police have arrested six people.