Watch Video: Lady cop dies after mob attacks police following custodial death of villager in Bihar

PATNA: Kanti Devi, a woman police constable was killed on national highway 110 in Bihar's Jahanabad district on Saturday afternoon, when a mob agitating over the death of a villager in police custody chased her. Six policemen were injured and admitted in the Sadar Hospital, Sub-divisional police officer, Ashok Kumar Pandey claimed.
Movement of vehicles on NH was suspended for several hours as agitated villagers stormed the high-way, pelted stones on the policemen and attacked them with lathis. They also damaged police vehicles. Police have arrested six people.
According to the police, Govind Manjhi,a resident of Sarta village in Ratni block was arrested by police for violation of prohibition laws three days back and was lodged in Daudnagar sub-jail in neighbouring Aurangabad district. He died on Saturday morning.
As information about death of Govind Manjhi reached village, his family members and neighbours resorted to road blockade on NH 110 at Nihalpur. They alleged Govind was tortured to death by the police. Many women were also seen in the mob attacking police.
Police from district headquarters at Jahanabad was sent to clear the NH 110, but villagers attacked the force with lathis and stones. Police resorted to lathi-charge to quell the mob and fired three rounds in self defence, with no one hurt.
One police woman constable, Kanti Devi, who tried to escape the attack of the mob, was hit by a vehicle on the highway and died on the spot. She had come from Khagaria on transfer recently. Police alleged she was chased by the villagers to the highway and she was killed by a moving vehicle.
According to FIR filed at Parasbigha police station, mob had brutally beaten the policemen who had to fire three rounds.
