'Made great contributions': In Assam, Amit Shah lauds former Congress CM Tarun Gogoi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday lauded the "great contributions" made by former Assam Chief Minister and late Congress leader Tarun Gogoi in the state as camoaigned for the BJP ahead of state elections.

"Tarun Gogoi had also made great contributions. He was given Padma Bhushan in the regime of PM Narendra Modi," Shah said at a rally in Nagaon.

Despite his high praise for Gogoi, Shah was unforgiving to the Congress and alleged that the opposition party has joined forces with Badruddin Ajmal's AIUDF because of its "lust for power".

"The Congress' "greed" to capture power in the state will remain unfulfilled and the BJP along with its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), which symbolises Assamese identity, will win the assembly polls with a two-thirds majority," Shah said at the rally.