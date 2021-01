Padma Awards 2021: From SP Balasubramaniam to Tarun Gogoi, check out the complete list here

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, late music maestro SP Balasubramaniam and Chief Minister of Assam are among the other recipients of country's highest civilian awards - Padma Awards.

Ahead of Republic Day 2021, the complete list of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri winners was announced on Monday. President Ram Nath Kovind has approved the conferment of 119 awards on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day.

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, former Principal Secretary to PM Nripendra Misra, former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan (posthumous), former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi (posthumous) and religious leader Kalbe Sadiq (posthumous) are among the ten others who have been honoured with Padma Vibhushan this year.

Check out the complete list here: