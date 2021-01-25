'Reforms may cause misapprehensions initially but government devoted to farmers' welfare': President Kovind

Noting that long-pending reforms have been brought in the areas of labour and agriculture through legislation, President Ram Nath Kovind has said that the "path to reform at the initial stages may cause misapprehensions" but it is beyond doubt that the government remains singularly devoted to farmers' welfare.

In his address to the nation on the eve of 72nd Republic Day, the President referred to the three new farm laws brought by the government against which farmer unions have been holding a protest on Delhi's borders since November 26.

The farmer unions have held 11 rounds of talks with the government and have not accepted the offer to put the three new farm laws on hold for about 18 months. They are demanding the repeal of the three laws.

The President said that adversity often plays the role of a great teacher and "makes us stronger and more confident".